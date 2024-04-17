Three MAN methanol-fueled gen-sets for chemical tanker

MAN 6L21/31DF-M (Dual Fuel-Methanol) gen-set. (Photo: MAN Energy Solutions)

MAN Energy Solutions received an order for 3 × MAN 6L21/31DF-M (Dual Fuel-Methanol) gen-sets capable of running on methanol in connection with construction of a 7,990-dwt IMO Type II chemical bunker tanker.

The dual-fuel, four-stroke engines come with bore and stroke dimensions of 200mm x 310mm and have rated outputs from 1,000 to 1,980 kW and speed of 900/1,000 rpm (60 Hz/50Hz). In the newbuild tanker, the engines will form part of a diesel-electric propulsion system on board the vessel with electrical motors driving twin fixed-pitch propellers via gearboxes. An onboard battery storage system will optimize the use of the dual-fuel generators.

“The MAN L21/31 engine is well-established in the market, having racked up some 2,750 sales. The reliability of its cost-effective, port fuel injection concept now prominently positions the 21/31DF-M as the preferred, medium-speed, small-bore engine for gen-set and diesel-electric propulsion solutions, while also meeting market demands to balance both CAPEX and OPEX,” said Thomas S. Hansen, head of Sales and Promotion, MAN Energy Solutions.

MAN Energy Solutions’ licensee, CMP – an engine-manufacturing division of Chinese State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) – will build the engines in China and the vessel is scheduled for delivery during Q4 2025. The vessel will operate at the port of Singapore under charter to deliver marine fuels. The port itself is reported to be laying plans for the steady supply of methanol from 2025 onwards to meet future anticipated bunkering requirements for methanol-fueled vessels.

“With the shipping market currently experiencing an increased interest in methanol as marine fuel,” said Hansen, “and orders for methanol-fueled ships steadily growing as part of many companies’ decarbonization strategy, we feel that the introduction of this dual-fuel engine is timely.”