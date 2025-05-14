Specialized offshore vessels to feature MAN gen-sets

Wenchong shipyard in China, part of the CSSC Group, has ordered four shipsets of 3 × MAN 8L21/31 MK2 gen-sets in connection with the construction of four 96m Construction and Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (C-CSOVs) operated by Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt (DO). The order includes an option for further vessels.

Graphical rendering of one of the C-CSOVs ordered by DO. (Source: DO)

A C-CSOV is a specialized vessel designed to provide support services during the commissioning and operation phases of offshore wind farms. The basic design of the vessels was drafted by Naval Architects Salt Ship Design AS from Norway.

MAN Energy Solutions licensee, CMP, will build the engines in China with delivery scheduled from Q1 2027. The vessels are expected to enter service in 2027.

The engines will be delivered as part-load optimized for increased fuel efficiency. They will also form part of a diesel-electric concept that complies with Dynamic Positioning stage 2 (DP2), as set out by the DNV classification society.

MAN L21/31 engine. (Photo: MAN Energy Solutions)

“These 12 engines represent a very significant contract, amounting to over 20 MW of power,” said Colin Peesel, head of Sales & Promotion, MAN Energy Solutions, Germany. “The L21/31’s many advantages include its class-high fuel efficiency and low noise and vibration levels. Crucially, it is future proofed regarding operating fuel. Besides MGO, it is capable of running on biofuels such as HVO and FAME, and it is additionally delivered methanol ready.”

The vessel design allows for the future retrofitting of the gen-sets to methanol at a higher degree than class notation requires, which MAN Energy said will make a future conversion to carbon neutrality smooth and efficient.