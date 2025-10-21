Thunder Creek launches no-HAZMAT fuel and lube skids

Thunder Creek Equipment has launched three all-new fuel and lube skids that bring the company’s lineup of no-HAZMAT mobile fleet management solutions to flatbed trucks, utility trailers and more, as well as for stationary/ground placement. The three skids are based on the three current platforms available in trailer form and as truck upfits: the Multi Tank Oil Skid (MTOS), the Service & Lube Skid (SLS) and the Multi-Tank Diesel Skid (MTS).

Each of the new fuel and lube skids are built to meet Thunder Creek no HAZMAT standards. (Photo: Thunder Creek Equipment)

Each skid achieves no HAZMAT requirements through Thunder Creek’s original and proprietary tank design that carries fluids in quantities of 115 gal. or less while keeping them entirely independent during travel. Their primary benefit is the centralization of all fluids and resources needed to complete all primary fueling and field service associated with diesel, oils, oil reclaim, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and more. The no-HAZMAT classification allows for transport from site to site by any licensed driver on staff without requiring a HAZMAT endorsement and, in many cases, a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Each of the new skids are built to meet the company’s no-HAZMAT standards while delivering a set of capabilities and configurations based on the demands of different industries and users.

The primary benefit of the new skids is the centralization of all fluids and resources needed to complete all primary fueling and field service. (Photo: KHL Staff)

The MTOS features configurations for up to four fluids in tank sizes of 25, 55 or 115 gal., totaling either 460 or 690 gal. Compatible fluids include engine and hydraulic oil, coolant, diesel, DE and waste oil reclaim. Each skid is available with both optional grease and reclaim systems. (Skids with four fresh fluids can only add one of those optional systems.) An optional air compressor with 50 ft. of ½-in. hose is also available. Grease kits are available with 35- or 120-lb. capacities, and DEF is available in 55- or 115-gal. capacities.

The SLS transports up to eight fluids and all the tools required to handle routine field maintenance. Compatible fluids include engine oil, hydraulic oil, coolant, waste oil reclaim and top-off diesel. Like the MTOS, total fluid volume still totals 460 or 690 gal. SLS options include a used oil reclaim system, used coolant reclaim system, grease kits (35 and 120 lb.) and an air compressor.

The MTS is built to pump diesel. It is available in capacities of 690 or 920 gal. with tank sizes of 55 or 115 gal. These skids are also available with DEF, and include two-stage filter system (10 and 4 micron); fuel custody transfer meter and ticket printer; fuel hose reel upgrades up to 200 ft.; 25-gpm pump; gas-powered pump upgrade; digital DEF and diesel meter upgrade; and spill containment kit.

“Thunder Creek originated the no-HAZMAT movement in the off-road heavy equipment industry with the introduction of the first multi-tank trailers almost 10 years ago,” said Ben Cox, president, Thunder Creek Equipment. “This new lineup of skids will offer solutions for almost every industry where the remote servicing and management of diesel engine-driven equipment is central to success, as well as provide solutions that are not necessarily integrated into a single vehicle for their entire service life.”