Toyota Motor Europe deploys fuel cell trucks on European logistics routes

As Toyota Motor Europe and industrial product manufacturer VDL Groep have collaborated to integrate Toyota’s fuel cell system into heavy-duty trucks, Toyota said it has joined forces with its logistics providers — Vos Transport Group, CEVA Logistics, Groupe CAT and Yusen Logistics — to introduce these trucks into its logistics operations. Following a demonstration with one truck, Toyota has deployed four more vehicles on its logistics routes across Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The fuel cell electric trucks that are traveling logistics routes in Europe for Toyota Motor Europe. (Photo: Toyota Motor Europe)

Together with its logistics providers, Toyota said it will continuously evaluate the performance of the zero-emission fuel cell electric trucks in the daily operations of Toyota Parts Centre Europe, which processes more than 500,000 parts and accessories daily.

The 40-metric-ton trucks deliver performance similar to a diesel truck, the company said, but with zero tailpipe emissions. With a single refueling, the vehicle can travel up to 400 km (249 mi.) under real-world driving conditions. Additionally, the vibration-free electric motor reduces disturbance to the communities the truck passes through, while significantly improving driving comfort.

“This initiative is in line with Toyota’s goal to reach carbon neutrality in its logistics operations by 2040, but it also aims to contribute to growing the hydrogen economy,” said Thiebault Paquet, vice president of R&D for Toyota Motor Europe. “Heavy-duty fuel cell trucks can boost the demand for hydrogen, which is one of the key contributors along with the implementation of the EU’s Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR).

“Together with our logistics providers, we aim to gather learnings from the daily operation of our first hydrogen-powered logistics fleet and further improve the vehicles and operational processes.”