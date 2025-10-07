ABB presents Pro 10C traction battery, plus new motor and inverter

Pro Series traction battery supports about 40,000 lifetime cycles (Photo: PPI)

ABB has shown its new Pro 10C traction battery at Busworld 2025, held in Brussels, Belgium. The battery pack has been designed specifically for transport applications, including bus, rail and off-highway machines where the battery delivers very high power very quickly.

Unlike a standard battery pack, the Pro 10C is intended for use cases where multiple recharging events are carried out over a given day. To support this the packs have cells which use a lithium titanate oxide (LTO) chemistry.

ABB reports that each pack can support more than 40,000 charge/discharge cycles over its lifetime at 35 C, while also having an 80% recharging time of less than 10 minutes (with the optimum recharging hardware).

Additionally, the pack comes with an integrated battery management system which controls cell function and controls internal temperature. The packs are effectively ‘plug and play’, while also supporting daisy-chaining to add capacity.

The packs come in a broad range of capacity sizes (from 10C-700 through to 10C 1050), although all have the same dimensions (length 1,869 mm x width 854 mm x height 286 mm). Weight, including the liquid coolant, ranges from 455 to 605 kg.

Motor and inverter on the ABB stand at Busworld 2025 (Photo: PPI)

The Swedish/Swiss engineering company has also introduced a new motor and inverter package intended for eBus applications. The pairing features the same inverter which ABB introduced at Bauma in Munich earlier in 2025.

Key to the HES580-3L mobile inverter is its three-level topology. This tech reduces harmonic noise and delivers a smoother electric current over standard two-level models, increasing motor efficiency and lowering temperature.

As David Segbers, global head of Product Management, Mobile ePower Products, noted: “The smoother switching creates less stress on the bearings and winding insulation, which helps to extend the motor’s operational lifetime.”

The inverter is paired with a high torque density motor; combined, the system is said to deliver a 6.3% increase in efficiency over two-level inverters on a UITP SORT-2 drive cycle.

Both units are sealed, making them maintenance free over their respective operating lifetimes.