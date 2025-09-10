Mack Truck commercializes Allison transmission monitoring

Following the completion of its pilot program, Mack Trucks has announced the full commercial launch of its integrated Allison Transmission monitoring within the Mack GuardDog Connect telematics solution, now available across all Mack powertrains.

The enhanced GuardDog Connect service with full Allison Transmission integration is now available. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

The expanded offering builds on Mack’s March 2025 announcement of its partnership with Allison Transmission, which has delivered successful results during the pilot phase, Mack Trucks stated. The original integration introduced direct incorporation of Allison Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) data and other parameters into GuardDog Connect’s 24/7 monitoring service, streamlining customer communications by providing one point of contact through Mack rather than multiple sources.

“The pilot program results exceeded our expectations,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Achieving 100% customer satisfaction validates our commitment to making Mack easy to do business with. We’re now ready to extend these proven benefits to customers across our entire powertrain lineup.”

According to the company, the pilot program demonstrated its value for fleet operators managing diverse vehicle configurations. Waste Pro USA, one of the pilot participants, reported substantial operational improvements through the integrated monitoring system.

“The program works very well,” said David Kutschinski, vice president of fleet and maintenance at Waste Pro USA. “Critical alerts like an overheat or low oil pressure are delivered in real time, while other non-critical alerts are appropriately delayed because the system wants to see if the code will correct itself before sending an alert. We utilize the notifications based on severity and find the information invaluable in our fleet maintenance activities.”

Eagle Rock Concrete, another pilot participant, emphasized the clarity the system provides:. “Clarification as to whether the fault is only showing as the ‘wrench’ symbol on the transmission control panel or if it is chassis related between the transmission and truck gives us the insight we need for faster decision making,” said Wesley Massey, Eagle Rock Concrete assets and environmental manager.

The commercial launch introduces enhanced monitoring capabilities that extend beyond the original pilot scope, including:

Universal coverage: Available across all Mack powertrains, not limited to specific configurations

Retroactive access: Existing customers with compatible vehicles can access the service immediately

Enhanced diagnostics: Improved fault code interpretation and resolution guidance

Streamlined service coordination: Single point of contact for all powertrain-related issues

“This isn’t just about new customers,” said Marty Foulks, Mack connected vehicle product manager. “We’re making these enhanced capabilities available to our entire customer base with compatible vehicles, ensuring no one is left behind as we advance our telematics offerings.”

The enhanced GuardDog Connect service with full Allison Transmission integration is available to all eligible customers with Integrated Uptime subscriptions at no additional charge.