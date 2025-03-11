MAN Energy receives order for Canadian-bound OSV

Crist S.A. Shipyard, based in Gdynia, Poland, announced it has ordered 6 x MAN 12V175D high-speed variable-speed generator sets from MAN Energy Solutions in connection with the construction of an offshore support vessel (OSV) for offshore energy producer DOF. The newbuild vessel was designed by MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting Ltd. and is scheduled for delivery by Q1 2027.

Graphical rendering of the Sea Dragon. (Source: MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting Ltd.)

Provisionally named Sea Dragon, the OSV will be used to assist operations off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The ice-classed, 110m long vessel will feature dynamic positioning class 3 and be capable of hosting 164 people. It will support a range of operations, including gas crew changes, drilling support, field-safety standby, emergency towing and ice management.

The MAN 175D engine range selected for the vessel is available in three variants of 12, 16 and 20 cylinders and with output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 kW (2,012 to 5,900 hp). The eco-friendly engine offers low fuel consumption and complies with the latest exhaust gas emission standards. It is also cleared for operation on biofuels such as FAME and HVO and is prepared for future operation on methanol.

According to Lex Nijsen, head of Marine Europe and Americas, MAN Energy Solutions, “This engine setup will enable the Sea Dragon to perform a great variety of tasks over a wide load range where characteristics such as seakeeping, responsiveness and adaptability will be key. Not only is this an excellent reference for the MAN 175D engine, it also marks the beginning of what we trust will be a long operational presence in North America.”

The versatile engine is able to reach its most competitive fuel consumption in variable speed mode, noted Florian Keiler, head of High-Speed, MAN Energy Solutions. He attributed the engine’s low environmental footprint and operating costs to its high fuel efficiency, low lube oil consumption and long service intervals.

“Combined with MAN Energy Solutions’ aftersales support, MAN PrimeServ, we are confident the 175D represents a worthy overall package for customers,” Florian concluded, “and we thank DOF for placing its trust in us.”