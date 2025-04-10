Power Briefing recap, week of April 7
10 April 2025
As we approach mid-April — and hopefully some more spring weather, at least here in Wisconsin — this is what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:
- Cummins launched three new medium-duty engines as part of its HELM fuel-agnostic platform. The debut at NTEA Work Truck Week was called “an incredibly big deal” by Power Progress columnist Jack Roberts.
- The first quarter saw many leadership changes, with companies like Komatsu and Rehlko announcing retirements and bringing in fresh talent — some from outside the industry.
- Multiquip’s latest ride-on trowel, the MD105, takes a novel two-engine approach. The twin Honda gas engines actually reduce weight and help contractors get on the concrete sooner.
- Danfoss celebrated 20 years of its Plus+1 platform, which helps smaller OEMs customize machine control more easily. It’s now a complete software, hardware and engineering services suite, with more innovation on the horizon.
In other news, the Power Progress team will soon return from Bauma 2025, which will be wrapping up in Munich, Germany. Among engine launches, Caterpillar revealed its flexible-fuel C13D engine, AGCO unveiled the new Core80 and Rehlko introduced the compact, high-output KDI 1903TCR.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.