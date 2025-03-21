Power Briefing recap, week of March 17
21 March 2025
Yesterday marked the first official day of spring, and with the first quarter wrapping up, it’s a busy time for the industry. Here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:
- Maritime propulsion is shifting again, as Siemens Energy’s Edward Schwarz highlighted the growing adoption of electric vessels beyond traditional applications.
- At Agritechnica, human-machine interface (HMI) technology will be a major focus, with exhibitors set to showcase solutions aimed at improving efficiency and safety without overwhelming operators.
- Bavaria’s EVS Hydrogen is betting on flexibility with multi-fuel internal combustion engines that run on conventional fuels now and hydrogen in the future. Built-in electric motors also support equipment electrification.
- The EPA’s review of 31 past regulatory actions is drawing mixed reactions, with some welcoming the shift while others worry about its impact on emissions-reduction investments.
In other news, a UK contractor is making a major investment in JCB’s hydrogen combustion technology, Keyou, Bücker and Essing are converting 1,000 diesel engines to hydrogen, and Daimler Truck North America is adding Allison’s Neutral at Stop tech to select Freightliner and Western Star models.
