Cement hauler puts natural gas combo to the test

Sandman is using the Peterbilt tractor with Cummins X15N engine and Allison 4000 Series transmission to pull double trailers of bulk cement. (Photo: Allison Transmission)

San Jose, Calif.-based bulk cement hauler Sandman has successfully completed more than 50,000 miles of field testing of a Peterbilt tractor equipped with Cummins’ X15N 15 L six-cylinder natural gas engine paired with the Allison 4000 Series fully automatic transmission. The test vehicle is being used to pull double trailers of bulk cement.

Peterbilt announced in March 2024 the availability of the Cummins X15N natural gas engine on the Models 579, 567 and 520 in ratings up to 500 hp and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque. In May, its sister company Kenworth announced its plans to offer the X15N in its T680 and T880 models. Tractors from both PACCAR divisions are now available for order with the new engine and Allison transmission combination.

The X15N can be powered by natural gas and, in some cases, renewable natural gas and comes with a passive and maintenance-free three-way catalyst aftertreatment system to meet both EPA and CARB emissions regulations. According to Cummins, it is capable of up to a 10% fuel economy improvement compared to the current ISX12N.

The torque converter in the Allison 4000 Series transmission is designed to multiply engine torque to improve startability, drivability and overall productivity. Pairing the transmission with the X15N, which is 500 lb. lighter than its diesel counterpart, will deliver additional fuel savings and emissions reductions for fleets, said Allison. It can also make operating the vehicle easier on the drivers, according to Sandman Fleet Manager Victor Landaverde.

Cummins’ X15N natural gas engine. (Photo: Cummins)

“More than 20 years ago, we integrated Allison fully automatic transmissions, which changed the world for our drivers who haul 80,000-lb. loads in stop-and-go traffic between San Jose and San Francisco multiple times a day,” he said. “We are thrilled with the performance of the Cummins X15N engine paired with the Allison 4000 Series transmission and the potential impact it could bring to our fleet of over 100 Allison-equipped natural gas trucks.”

Describing the field testing as “flawless over the course of 50,000 miles,” Landaverde added that “in addition to achieving excellent fuel efficiency, the enhanced engine braking and consistently stronger power during shifting have significantly improved our operations.”

The transmission used in Sandman’s trial is also calibrated with FuelSense 2.0, a set of software and electronic controls that Allison said provide quantifiable fuel savings of up to 6%.

“Allison fully automatic transmissions are fuel agnostic, meaning they can pair with multiple energy sources, including diesel, natural gas, electric hybrid, fuel cell and battery electric,” said Rohan Barua, vice president, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket, Allison Transmission. “As the industry continues to evaluate electric vehicle technology and works to overcome the hurdles facing this technology adoption, more customers are expected to adopt alternative fuel engines as a solution to meet increasing emissions stringencies. We look forward to partnering with Cummins and leading OEMs to help fleets reduce their carbon footprint without sacrificing fleet productivity and efficiency.”