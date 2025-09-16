Rolls-Royce adds engine, SCR to marine offering

Shows new engine for yachts and other fast vessels at Cannes Yachting Festival

The 12-cylinder MTU 12V2000 M96Z engine offers a max rating of 2,222 hp. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

At Cannes Yachting Festival 2025, which took place Sept. 9 to 14, Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division showed for the first time publicly its advanced MTU 12V2000 M96Z engine with max rating of 2,222 hp (1,634 kW) at 2,450 rpm, alongside a new more flexible, compact exhaust aftertreatment system and new NautIQ bridge solution.

While the new 12-cylinder engine for yachts and other fast vessels has 220 hp (162 kW) more power, its dimensions and measurements are virtually unchanged from its predecessor (12V 2000 M96X). To achieve the new peak values, Rolls-Royce said it has:

Further developed the turbochargers for enhanced acceleration with low exhaust emissions;

Improved the crankcase and cylinder heads;

and developed new pistons.

Like all mtu yacht engines, the 12V2000 M96Z is approved for operation with HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil) fuel. IMO II and EPA Tier 3 recreational certifications are possible.

Flexible SCR system

The company also debuted what it said is a more flexible and compact exhaust aftertreatment for its 16-cylinder MTU Series 4000 engines for yachts, tugs and ferries.

Rolls-Royce said the new generation of mtu selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems requires up to 42% less space and weighs almost 40% less compared to the previous MTU Cube Box product. Further advantages cited include an increased service life of the ceramic SCR material (substrate) to 18,000 operating hours (depending on load profile) and a 15% reduction in life-cycle costs.

MTU Flex SCR system for the 16-cylinder MTU Series 4000 engines. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

The MTU Flex SCR system is designed to enable ships with integrated propulsion systems (mtu engines and SCR systems) in the 2,176- to 2,560-kW power range to be operated in IMO Tier III emissions control areas, such as the Baltic and North Seas and the North American coast. The system is said to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 75% compared to IMO II limits.

The Flex SCR system offers a 42% space savings compared to the previous system. Its components can be installed horizontally, vertically, upright or suspended in the engine room, depending on requirements.

Shipyards and ship owners will have the ability to switch the dosing of the reducing agent on and off for traveling from one emission-regulated area to another. Rolls-Royce said this allows optimal and compliant operation of the exhaust aftertreatment system and minimal dosing of the required reducing agent.

Rolls-Royce said it plans to gradually offer the new generation of the Flex SCR system for other mtu engines.

Integrated bridge solution

MTU NautIQ bridge for serial production yachts. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Also on display in Cannes was the new MTU NautIQ bridge, an integrated bridge solution tailored for yachts ranging from 30 to 40 meters in length.

This platform for serial production yachts condenses the core technology of high-end systems for steering, control, navigation and alarming into a scalable, cost-efficient solution, said Rolls-Royce, while maintaining integration, upgrading potential and operational sophistication. The NautIQ Bridge is said to provide a flexible, scalable system ready for AI-powered decision support, predictive maintenance and other emerging innovations.

The launch highlights how Rolls-Royce is drawing on the expertise of Team Italia Marine, the Italian specialist for bridges and automation acquired by Rolls-Royce in 2023.