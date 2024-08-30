Volvo Penta unveils helm-to-propeller hybrid-electric package

The Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package is a complete, fully integrated system for commercial vessels, with the company controlling all parts from helm-to-propeller. (Illustration: Volvo Penta)

Volvo Penta has unveiled its helm-to-propeller hybrid-electric package, which it said showcases its commitment to advancing the future of marine technology. The offering is a fully integrated hybrid-electric package that will provide reduced noise and vibrations in electric mode, which the company said will improve the work environment for crew members and passengers during operations.

The system will also provide access to emission-free zones and is IMO II/III and EPA Tier 3 compliant, offering commercial operators a business advantage and facilitating operations in environmentally regulated areas.

Volvo Penta said the package is easy to install and manage, with the company providing a single supplier and point of service contact for the fully integrated helm-to-propeller system.

“With our hybrid-electric package, we are not just introducing a product; we are unveiling a groundbreaking advancement in marine technology. This system exemplifies our dedication to pioneering flexible, seamless performance through innovative hybridization and electrification,” said Johan Inden, president of the Marine Business at Volvo Penta.

The hybrid-electric package is a complete, fully integrated system with Volvo Penta controlling all parts from helm-to-propeller. The system features the full range of Volvo Penta D13 IPS 900/1050/1200/1350 Hybrid, 160 kW electric motor and Volvo Penta optimized batteries. The electric motor and diesel engine work in parallel on the same drive shaft, allowing for smooth Pure Electric drive mode, Hybrid mode, and seamless automatic power transitions, said the company.

In Cross-Over mode, one diesel engine propel both drives, with the aim to optimize efficiency and prolong the operation time between required engine maintenance. Depending on the chosen drive mode, the system automatically controls whether the vessel should be powered by the electric motor, the combustion engine, or both.

The system allows the use of the internal combustion engine as a generator, switching between power sources to recharge the batteries during the voyage or while docked. The company said this capability reduces or eliminates the need for additional generator run-time.

The hybrid-electric package is orchestrated by the Volvo Penta Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) system, and the innovative features in new drive modes. This enables Joystick Driving, Joystick Docking, Low Speed, Dynamic Positioning System (DPS), and Assisted Docking in pure electric and hybrid modes.

The package features Type Approved Display (TAD) screens with an added hybrid-electric driver interface (HMI) view displaying new functions such as drive modes and battery status. The EVC system will enable monitoring of engine status, remote diagnostics, and data sharing capabilities, allowing for remote software updates and ensuring an enhanced level of premium support through Volvo Penta’s global service network.

“Our Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package integrates state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional performance and reliability. The advanced EVC system and new drive modes provide unparalleled control and efficiency, enhancing the operational capabilities of commercial vessels,” said Inden.

Delivery of the D13 IPS hybrid-electric package is expected to begin at the end of 2025.