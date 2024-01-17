ZF driver-assistance tech on Nikola H2 fuel cell truck

Nikola hydrogen fuel cell truck The Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric truck is now in production and incorporates ZF’s driver-assistance technologies. (Photo: ZF)

ZF’s OnGuardMAX and OnSideALERT driver-assistance technologies are incorporated on Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, which is now in production and being delivered to customers, the two companies announced. It is the first application of the technologies on a commercial vehicle produced for the North American market.

OnGuardMAX, an advanced automatic emergency braking (AEB) system with autonomous functionality for commercial vehicles, is designed to assist drivers in recognizing and responding to possible dangerous traffic situations, ZF stated. Its data integration and high-tech camera and radar suite help the system autonomously detect, classify and react to moving and stationary objects. The system warns the driver of obstructions in the vehicle’s immediate path and, if necessary, can automatically slow the vehicle down or bring it to a full stop to avoid or mitigate accidents.

ZF OnGuard MAX Components of ZF’s OnGuard MAX automatic emergency braking system. (Photo: ZF)

OnSideALERT is a radar-based blind spot detection (BSD) system designed to continuously identify a variety of stationary and moving objects in a vehicle’s blind spot, helping to prevent or mitigate side collisions.

Dirk Wohltmann, director of engineering, Americas, commercial vehicle solutions, ZF Group, said the company is “pleased to partner with Nikola to integrate these critical safety technologies into their new zero-emission truck and introduce innovative safety technology to the North American marketplace. He added that the technologies will not only benefit customers, but the driver and road users.

ZF OnGuard MAX OnGuard MAX is designed to assist drivers in recognizing and responding to possible dangerous traffic situations. (Photo: ZF)

“We’re excited to see our technology on the road in the Nikola truck, as well as future vehicles,” he said.

“Safety is of paramount importance to Nikola and our customers,” Pedro Garcia, global head of Product Development, Nikola, commented, “and the ZF products, including the company’s driver-assistance technologies, integrate well into our Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck platform.”

The Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, which features a range of up to 500 miles, is currently in production at the company’s manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Ariz., and is available at authorized dealerships.

