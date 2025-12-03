Autonomous electric vessel targets ‘last mile’ maritime delivery

MGI Engineering, a UK-based advanced engineering company specializing in the design, development and integration of high-performance drone and autonomous vehicle technologies, has unveiled SeaGlide, an all-electric, autonomous foiling vessel that it said is designed to cut the cost and carbon footprint of short-range, or “last mile,” maritime logistics between ports and remote communities.

MGI Engineering’s SeaGlide can carry up to 200 kg of cargo for 150 km at a cruise speed of 25 knots . (Photo: MGI Engineering)

The uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) can carry up to 200 kg (441 lb.) of cargo for 150 km (93 miles) at a cruise speed of 25 knots, offering an on-demand alternative to crewed launches and ferries traditionally used for inter-island and coastal deliveries, MGI stated. Its electric motors are mounted within its fins, lifting the hull clear of the water via fully adjustable hydrofoils to reduce drag and boost range. The near-silent propulsion and self-stabilizing foils draw on MGI’s heritage in developing lightweight composites and control systems for Formula 1 racing, and are designed to enable high-speed performance and efficient operation in variable sea states.

The vessel’s BVLOS-certified (beyond-visual-line-of-sight) autonomy suite integrates AIS, radar and optical sensors with advanced collision avoidance and precision docking software, allowing the vessel to navigate and berth independently. A hybrid-electric variant is currently in development to extend range up to 500 km (311 miles) for longer routes and heavier payloads.

SeaGlide is compatible with MGI’s airborne Mosquito cargo UAV, which the company said allows creation of a fully integrated air-sea logistics network. The pairing enables parcels to be flown from inland addresses to the coast by air, transferred autonomously to the USV for the maritime leg and then delivered directly to remote islands or coastal communities without any human handling.

“SeaGlide is a direct response to the commercial and environmental challenges in maritime logistics,” said Mike Gascoyne, MGI’s CEO. “By applying our F1 experience in lightweight composites and aerodynamic efficiency to the water, we’ve created a platform that makes autonomous, zero-emission delivery commercially viable.”

The vessel is available in 4-, 5- and 6-meter (13.1-, 16.4- and 19.6-ft.) variants and is currently undergoing sea trials in UK waters. It is operated from a single ruggedized ground station for mission planning, launch and monitoring.

Designed, tested and manufactured in the UK, SeaGlide is available for international licensing and production partnerships.