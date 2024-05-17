Honda to debut Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell concept at ACT Expo

Honda will debut a Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell truck concept at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on May 20, showcasing what it said is the start of a new demonstration project aimed at future production of fuel cell-powered products for the North American market. Honda said it is seeking new business collaborations as the company expands its hydrogen business.

The company has identified four core domains for the initial utilization of its new fuel cell system: fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), commercial fuel cell vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery.

“Commercial vehicles, including Class 8 trucks, where fuel cells offer the best zero-emission replacement for existing diesel applications, are a key part of Honda’s broad hydrogen business strategy,” said Ryan Harty, assistant vice president, sustainability & business development, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. He added that the company is actively seeking business collaborations and customers to help bring these solutions to market.

Honda said its fuel cell (FC) systems, now in production, are key to its hydrogen business strategy. (Photo: Honda)

The operational Class 8 truck concept is powered by three Honda fuel cell (FC) systems, now in mass production at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC (FCSM), a joint venture production facility with General Motors (GM) in Brownstown, Mich. The truck has an 82,173-lb. (37,273 kg) GCW and features a 240-kW combined fuel cell system output. It will be capable of an estimated top speed of 70 mph and an estimated driving range of up to 400 miles at GCW.

Honda sees the new FC system as key to its hydrogen business strategy. Co-developed by Honda and GM over the last decade, Honda said the system advances performance and doubles durability while reducing cost by two-thirds compared to the previous generation system.

In addition to the Class 8 concept truck, other zero-emission products and technologies to be displayed at ACT Expo include:

a 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV, described as the first production plug-in hydrogen FCEV in America;

the Honda Fuel Cell System;

and the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV), a prototype, all-electric off-road vehicle.

Harty will also deliver the keynote presentation at the expo’s Ultra Clean Heavy-Vehicle Vehicle Summit on May 22, providing further details about Honda’s hydrogen plans.