Field testing to begin for Cummins-powered hybrid mining truck

Cummins Inc. has commissioned a hybrid (diesel-battery) solution in partnership with Chinese rigid mining truck manufacturer North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd. (NHL) to demonstrate progress in decarbonization for industrial customers.

Key leaders fromCummins Power Systems and Cummins Power Systems China participated in the commissioning ceremony in the NHL industrial park in Bautou, China. (Photo: Cummins)

“We’re excited to share this significant milestone in our journey to advance bridge technologies and provide our mining customers with innovative, practical decarbonization solutions,” said Jenny Bush, Cummins Power Systems President, who joined key leaders from Cummins Power Systems China for the commissioning ceremony in the NHL industrial park in Bautou, China.

Haiquan Guo, general manager, NHL, noted that his company’s partnership with Cummins spans 40 years. NHL produces trucks offering payloads ranging from 35 to 360 metric tons, with Cummins as the standard engine configuration. “Advancing the hybridization of our equipment is another demonstration of what we can accomplish together for the benefit of miners globally,” he added.

The 220-metric-ton capacity NHL NTH260 hybrid mining truck rolled off the production line in January and is headed to Baiyun Iron Mine of Baogang Group, China, to begin field testing in March. Its optimized Cummins hybrid system allows the truck engine to be downsized from the previous 2,500-hp QSK60 to the current 2,000-hp two-stage QSK50.

The QSK50 Tier 4 Final/Stage V engine for mining applications has a torque rating from 4,846 to 5,805 lb.-ft. A modular common rail fuel system and HHP SCR technology enable both reduced emissions and optimized fuel economy. All Cummins high-horsepower engines across all ratings are approved for use with unblended paraffinic fuels, or renewable diesel such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), for further greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

The truck is expected to provide improved total cost of ownership based on initial cost advantages, fuel efficiency and extended service life of the engine. Cummins said that advanced hybrids have the potential to improve fuel efficiency up to 30% dependent on the mine profile and advanced battery technology and controls integration. Improved fuel efficiency directly correlates to emissions and GHG reduction, the company added.

Molly Puga, executive director of Strategy, Digital and Product Planning, Cummins Power Systems, said Cummins is “intent on enabling multiple pathways to carbon neutrality for industrial markets, including both first-fit and retrofit solutions.”

“It’s partnerships with our customers like NHL and Baiyun Iron Mine that will accelerate product availability in the market,” she added, “and make both near- and long-term carbon reduction goals attainable.”